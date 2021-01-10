The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed reporting of the 2020 census, but it didn't stop the count.
In 2010, the population and apportionment counts were delivered to the president on Dec. 21 of that year. Fast forward to the 2020 census count and those numbers have not yet made it to the president. This is due to the difficulties that ensued collecting the data in a worldwide pandemic.
“Even amid a global pandemic, the Census Bureau was able to fully conduct the 2020 census count with a 99.98% of addresses thanks to the internet self-response tool that never went down in over nine months,” said U.S. Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham.
According to the census website, the statutory deadline to provide apportionment counts was Dec. 31, 2020. But those numbers are not in yet. The statutory deadline to provide redistricting data to the states is March 31.
According to a press release from the Census Bureau, those projected dates are fluid and the schedule is not static. The population count is always important to each community, but this year it provides even more importance to St. Joseph.
“It will be unique this year because last fall the voters agreed to make some changes to the charter so in the next council election we will have redistricting done,” St. Joseph Communications and Publications Manager Mary Robertson said. “We can’t do that redistricting until we know what the results of the census are.”
Mayor Bill McMurray will receive notification of the city’s census numbers and the city will have the chance to comment on those results. Those numbers will be used for the redistricting process, and then the city will work with the county clerk to see if the district lines cause any voting issues. Robertson said that getting the numbers in early would help the process, but making sure the population is accurate is top priority.
“I think the critical piece is making sure we get an accurate count. Obviously we hope that we are increasing in population,” Robertson said. “But regardless of outcome, knowing the true numbers is what the critical piece is. Everything falls from that. We will be on a time crunch in finding out what those districts are.”
Census officials finished up their re-interview process and have spent the last couple months compiling data, finding irregularities and correcting those mistakes. With the massive amount of information being submitted online this year and facing troubles going door to door due to the coronavirus, there needs to be extra precaution when dealing with the population counts. Once officials are confident in the data and it that it represents an accurate count is when those numbers will be given to the states.
Robertson said that since city officials aren’t expecting too many changes in the population count, they can roughly estimate what the districts could look like until the final numbers from 2020 come in. Then they will match the districts with the accurate information.