An emergency declaration that shut down many local businesses in St. Joseph and established stay-at-home guidelines in St. Joseph is set to expire next week, but likely will be extended.
The St. Joseph City Council will meet virtually on Monday at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the future status of the shelter-in-place order, which was extended and altered from an order in mid-May and set to end next Friday.
Mayor Bill McMurray told News-Press NOW on Friday that health-care experts had been looking at May 15 as a possible end date for the restrictions, but the end date for social distancing will depend on when case numbers start going down.
“Let’s look at the numbers and, if we issue an order for May 15, we can always take it back or modify it if the numbers support that and if the medical opinion supports it,” McMurray said.
He said he is ready to get the city back to work, but wants to do it safely.
Council Member Kent O’Dell agrees with the mayor that the city needs to be opened up “slowly and safely,” but will present a plan on Monday that he believes could help do so sooner.
“The mayor said May 15 and that’s just way too far down the line,” O’Dell said. “I want to see it extended until May 7.”
He said opening businesses but continuing social distancing practices could work if numbers of cases are trending down.
“There’s some safety measures we could take, like, when we start opening up the bars and restaurants to allow, possibly, 25% of their fire capacity,” O’Dell said. “I think the stores also need to make sure that nobody is admitted in unless they have mouth coverings.”
He said bars, restaurants, shops, movie theaters and more could reopen with reduced capacity and mandatory face coverings. In bars in restaurants, people would need to have additional space since coverings can’t be worn while eating or drinking, but O’Dell said it’s possible if establishments keep the number of people inside low enough.
He also said salons and barber shops could reopen this way if employees and patrons cover their faces and no one waits in the lobby of the shops.
O’Dell said he believes the number of cases will begin to drop locally near the beginning of May, but he would not be interested in relaxing the current guidelines in any way until those numbers have been shown to be going down consistently.
If the number of cases does drop within the next few weeks, O’Dell believes his plan could help the local economy while finishing off the virus.
“If we go a couple of weeks under these tight standards, there’s a chance these numbers are going to drop completely off and we won’t have to wear anything over our mouths unless we want to,” O’Dell said.
McMurray said cases have not yet peaked in the St. Joseph area, but numbers have been lower than in other Missouri cities. Both McMurray and O’Dell said those numbers, especially in St. Louis and Kansas City, should not count as the measure of the virus’s presence for St. Joseph, where case numbers are lower.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson extended a statewide stay-at-home order until May 3.
O’Dell said He likes May 7 because it gives businesses roughly two weeks after the initial date to prepare to open, while still providing time to watch the number of cases.