After a long debate during a Zoom meeting Thursday, Mayor Bill McMurray issued an order that will require masks in St. Joseph's larger retail stores.
The City Council looked at two possible orders, one that would essentially require masks city-wide, and a "compromise" order that will require masks be worn in retail stores that are 10,000 square feet or larger.
While the order is under the authority of the mayor, McMurray said he did not want to make a decision without the support of the council. At first, council members Brenda Blessing, Russell Moore and Brian Myers wanted masks required in all businesses and members P.J. Kovac, Kent O'Dell and Gary Roach were for the compromise order. Councilman Madison Davis refused to vote and told the mayor he would rather see him make the decision himself, or put it up to the City Council during a regular meeting.
Ultimately, McMurray decided on the compromise in order to avoid having no order at all.
"I absolutely think it's important to do it, I am willing to compromise with the 10,000-square-feet order, the second order, and at least start to do some mandating of wearing the mask," McMurray said.
Prior to the vote, the council heard from a laboratory physician, Chakshu Gupta, who researches the spread of COVID-19 in area communities. He said masks do provide some protection from the virus, but they need to be coupled with proper distancing.
According to Gupta, cloth masks reduce the risk of infection by 10% to 30%, and surgical masks reduce risk by 60%. The N95 mask, which is considered the best on the market, can reduce the chance of spread by 90%.
Overall, Gupta recommended masks, as did Gary Clapp, a chemistry professor at Missouri Western State University who has been providing the council with data about local case numbers for weeks.
Clapp's graphs this week showed a steady number of new cases for a seven-day average, but 10-day and 14-day averages showed that there is an uptick in local cases. He said this rise was expected due to the ending the stay-at-home order and social distancing restrictions on businesses.
The council wasn't the only body split on the decision. Several members of the public spoke up during public comment either via Zoom or from a camera in the lobby of City Hall. Some asked that masks be required everywhere across the city, while others felt that the requirement to wear masks is a violation of personal freedoms.
Gupta told the council to consider reducing the square feet restriction due to the fact that the virus is more spreadable in small places than larger ones.
"The risk is higher in smaller, confined spaces," Gupta said. "So, requiring masks only for businesses that are greater than a certain square footage is actually looking at it backwards."
The order will go into effect Monday, July 13, and is set to expire in 60 days, but it could be changed at any time. The council meets weekly to discuss the virus and could discuss this order more next Thursday.