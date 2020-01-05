The St. Joseph City Council is exploring the possibility of using outside marketing or promotions companies to bring more events and spectators to the Civic Arena and the Missouri Theater.
On Monday afternoon, the council will see a presentation from the parks department about the situation as it currently is and options for possibly hiring a promoter or team to schedule entertainment.
Councilmember Brian Myers, who owns the event venue The Metropolitan on Sixth Street, asked for the work session and hopes to find a way to increase revenues at those civic facilities.
"From my vantage point, I don't believe that a municipal government is the best tool to market and advertise an event venue," Myers said. "I believe it's in our best interest to at least look at the option of having a private company do booking and management."
St. Joseph Director of Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities Chuck Kempf said he would like to see the city partner with someone who has contacts and can bring in musical acts and more.
"I think it is a good idea. I would love to see us work with a promoter," he said.
The Missouri Theater, according to Kempf, is the busier of the two venues. He said it sees a lot of performances in any year.
"The Missouri Theater is busy a big part of the year," Kempf said. "A lot of the events, especially when it's associated with the arts groups, there's way more time reserved for the theater than there is just for the day of the event."
He said days for stage set up and rehearsals are also reserved when there is to be a play or other performance.
But Myers said he would like to see the theater used even more often than it is.
"We're fortunate as a community that we have arts organizations that utilize it, but there's still a lot of dates left throughout the year that should be filled with entertainment that will bring people out from our community and attract people from other communities," Myers said.
The Civic Arena sees less activity but is more popular than perceived, according to Kempf.
He said many of the uses the arena sees are for small, niche groups that don't widely advertise and aren't always for the entire public. The city does not spend money to advertise for such events but does do some promoting on social media and the city website.
Kempf said there are more open dates there, though, and it is difficult for the city to find groups to fill them.
"Civic Arena is a little more lax," he said. "There are some scheduling opportunities at the Civic Arena. It's just a matter of trying to find the right type of events and the folks that will want to utilize that space."
He said the building itself may be a part of the problem.
"The size of the arena is a little bit challenging," Kempf said. "It's a 40-year-old building, really, with 40-year-old technology. We've not updated things a whole lot. We try and keep the sound system and the electronics fairly updated, but they're aging."
There have been discussions at City Hall about the possibility of replacing the arena with a new event center that can handle concerts, acts, conventions and conferences.
Myers said until the time that the arena is replaced, the city should be making efforts to utilize it to its full potential.
"We need to be able to make the best use of that facility so we can, at some point, justify looking at the option of maybe a new event center," Myers said.
The work session will take place at 4 p.m. Monday in the fourth-floor conference room at City Hall.
During the work session, the council also will look at an overview of the city's sign code, which has led to at least one businessman to ask for changes in order to better self-advertise.