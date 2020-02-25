Vertical Enterprise LLC., the sole recipient of licenses for the manufacturing and cultivation of medical marijuana in St. Joseph, has received support from the City Council to relocate its proposed facility.
The company was originally set to open at 402 Messanie St., but Executive Director Chris McHugh said the building there is not exactly what they need.
"We found out that there were some difficulties with that property, some of them environmental, some of them space, some of them just the attributes of the facility there," McHugh said. "It wasn't designed for what we'd like."
McHugh said Vertical Enterprise will apply for a site change with the state in order to move to a new location at 3101 Townesouth Court in the Eastowne Business Park. If approved, the company will build a new facility with the help of a partner who influenced the relocation.
"One of the main reasons (for the move) is we found a development partner that was willing to help us and inject some money into the project if we were willing to go to a new site and build a new building," McHugh said.
As part of their application process, the company sought support from the City Council in the form of a resolution.
On Monday, the council approved that resolution with a vote of 5 to 3. Councilmembers Russell Moore, P.J. Kovac and Gary Roach voted against supporting the relocation.
Moore said he had concerns about supporting the mostly Kansas City-based company.
"I'm not comfortable supporting this resolution," Moore said during the council meeting. "This is an out-of-town LLC. We don't know what their impact was and how it affected the locals that were denied (licenses)."
Councilmember Brian Myers argued that this company did not have an effect on other local groups who did not receive a license and they likely wouldn't have gotten one even if Vertical Enterprise did not.
McHugh said that, while the majority of the roughly 15 owners of the company are from the Kansas City area, a couple of them are from St. Joseph and none of them are working for other medical marijuana companies.
Moore felt that the decision should be left up to the state, who granted the company its licenses.
"They got their license and they used that address to get it," Moore said to the council. "I think they need to stand on their own. I don't think we need to have a resolution to support their move. If they move then fine."
McHugh said the council's decision to support the relocation will help them get it approved by the state.
"We have to file a change application -- this is actually called a site change application -- and we have to show the state that this is for the good of everybody and give them all the reasons why we want to move," McHugh said.
He said the company will create 40 new full-time jobs and will seek St. Joseph residents to hire as employees.
Director of Planning and Community Development Clint Thompson said the move is better for the city than leaving the company on Messanie Street would be.
"The attraction of not only the initial investment for the construction of the new facility, but the impact of having the additional workforce employed in St. Joseph actually is a benefit to the community as well," Thompson said.
Vertical Enterprise also was granted a license to operate a dispensary and plans to open one in St. Joseph in the future.