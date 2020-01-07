Concerns from auto dealers on the Belt Highway may have persuaded the St. Joseph City Council to abolish certain restrictions on signage throughout the city.
Last month, Aaron Smith, general manager of America’s Car-Mart on the South Belt Highway, approached the City Council at a meeting after he had received a letter telling him he needed to remove reusable balloons from his lot.
The letter he received was a part of an effort by the city’s Planning and Community Development Department to enforce signage codes approved by the council in 2018.
Smith told council members that the balloons, which displayed deals and brands that the dealership offered, were essential for him to advertise his business.
On Monday, a work session was held at City Hall to discuss the possibility of removing some of the restrictions on temporary signs. Smith and a representative from another dealership were present.
The majority of the council showed favor to making changes in order to support those businesses.
Smith said he did not want to see the code thrown out and believes the rules related to keeping signs from blocking the line-of-sight of drivers is important. However, he was happy to see that some changes may be coming.
“I think, just from a business owner perspective, we were looking at having something a little bit more business friendly that allows us to drive in business for both us and the community,” Smith said.
Director of the Planning and Community Development Department Clint Thompson said the council is interested in allowing temporary signs such as hard balloons, tethered flags and streamers.
He said his department was enforcing the existing codes in order to minimize visual blight, but he wants to make an effort to support businesses.
“The goal of city staff in enforcement of this code and every code is to try to work with each individual business, to be business friendly in an effort to help businesses succeed and to promote their product and attract to visitors to their business.”
According to that department, Smith was one of two businesspeople to have concerns about the codes.
Councilmember Brian Myers, who was opposed to altering the code, said he hopes the changes are minimal.
“It’s unfortunate that, now that it’s being enforced, there are a couple of people upset by it, but these are definitely statistical outliers and I don’t think this is any reason to throw the entire ordinance out the door,” Myers said.
Specific changes will be voted on later and council members did want to maintain a requirement to keep signs in decent condition.