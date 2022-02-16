The St. Joseph Public Works Department has scheduled resurfacing to take place in the city later this year, with a budget of about $4.5 million of tax revenue.
Brady McKinley, assistant director of public works, said that this resurfacing contract is ready to be awarded to Herzog Contracting Corp.
From these funds, McKinley said the city will get 72.5 lanes miles, or miles that are 12 feet wide, of resurfacing.
“Last year, we got 80.7 lane miles with 6 million dollars,” he said.
While there is more inflation and higher prices for this year, McKinley said that the contractors will work on longer runs or stretches of streets, which saves money and prevents the contractors from having to work from neighborhood to neighborhood.
Because they are doing longer runs this year, the list of roads being resurfaced is shorter than the one from the previous year.
Scheduled roads for resurfacing for 2022 include stretches of road on Faraon Street, Messanie Street, St. Joseph Avenue, King Hill Drive, Edmond Street and many others.
In addition to this year’s projects, McKinley said they will also be working on projects leftover from 2021. He said there is about $600,000 to $700,000 of work left on last year’s contract for resurfacing.
These projects were delayed due cold weather, as McKinley said asphalt behaves differently when temperatures drop.
McKinley explained 2021’s leftover projects will be coordinated for this spring alongside 2022’s projects.
When it comes to city streets, he said that public works will rate roads based on their quality every year. Ratings are adjusted based on the kind of roadway involved and its traffic count. Road ratings play a role into the city’s selection process.
“... Obviously, we need to take care of a roadway that gets 9,000 cars a day more than we need to take care of one that gets five a day,” he said. “And that’s just the program. If I had unlimited funds, I’d be out there resurfacing everything I could and get on this cycle.”
McKinley said there will be some reserved funds this year in case of unexpected road damage due to cold weather.
“We’re not done with winter yet. I have a feeling we’re gonna have a few snowstorms and a few more freeze-thaw cycles,” he said
