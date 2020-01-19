No matter the location, Chiefs mania took a strong hold over the vast majority of St. Joseph on Sunday.
Popular locations included bars scattered all across the city, such as Norty’s.
Chris Jones of Hiawatha, Kansas, was among those gathered with friends there to watch the game.
Jones said he planned a fairly extended celebration with the victory and said he’s been patiently waiting for the special moment to arrive. He looked forward to a win that would end “all the frustration from previous years.”
Other fans at the bar said they had positive feelings that the Chiefs would pull off the win against Tennessee.
“I’m optimistic,” said St. Joseph resident Stephen Turk, despite a lingering concern about the Titans’ running game with standout Derrick Henry.
Bailey Harris, also of St. Joseph, said her intuition told her to expect a happy outcome to the contest.
“I think they’re going to win,” she said after seating herself at the bar.
But even non-Chiefs fans admitted they were curious enough to see what happened to this team. The volume of cheers, high fives and clapping gradually rose as the game — and the Chiefs’ eventual margin of victory — lengthened. Some patrons took cellphone calls from friends to share thoughts on the game. Fans even continued to stream into Norty’s as the game wore on into the second half.
Late in the afternoon, as the victory became apparent, fans began collecting at Rally House at East Hills Shopping Center. Their purpose was to await the arrival of special Chiefs AFC Championship apparel.
Mike Wiley of Gallatin, Missouri, was part of the queue.
“Fantastic,” he said of his reaction to the Chiefs. “I remember 50 years ago,” he added, referring to the Chiefs’ first dalliance with the Super Bowl both in 1967 and 1970.
Sheila Sharp of St. Joseph clutched her Chiefs shirt, waiting to proceed through checkout at the store.
“I think it’s pretty cool,” Sharp said of the win.
Rally House Manager Blakli Thompson said more Chiefs gear is expected to arrive in two separate shipments on Monday. The first allotment totaled 144 long-sleeved and short-sleeved shirts.