The City of St. Joseph has pulled a wastewater contribution permit from a local chemical products company, ending its ability to discharge wastewater into the city sewer system.
According to a press release from the city, the HPI Products facility located at 222 Sylvanie St. will no longer be able release water into the system beginning Friday, Feb. 21.
The release states that the "continued failure to comply with sewer use requirements" that apply to industrial users lead to the permit being revoked.
The facility's output will be monitored during a wind-down period.