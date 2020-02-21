St. Joseph's 2020 State of the City address was delivered to a room full of community leaders in the form of a prerecorded video when Mayor Bill McMurray could not attend the event due to illness.
The video, featuring comments from McMurray on various city-wide projects and statistics, was shot with the intent to be shown at the Chamber of Commerce Public Affairs Coffee on Friday morning with a live introduction from the mayor. It was introduced by Chamber Executive Director and President Patt Lilly.
The video began by exploring various happenings of 2019, including the election of state leaders and "challenges and successes" of the city.
On the subject of crime, McMurray said violent crimes were down, but auto thefts have seen an uptick.
"Overall, many crime categories were down in 2019" McMurray said on the video. "In 2018 we had a 26% decrease in motor vehicle theft. That bumped up this year by 12.2%. We're going to work on that."