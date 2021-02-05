Citizens have called for another option to sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations, and officials are answering by creating a phone-in line to help register people in St. Joseph.
The city, in partnership with Mosaic Life Care, will begin offering phone registration for the vaccines that will be operated from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Monday, Feb. 8. The line, which can be reached at 816-2714613, is designed to be only for those who do not have the means to sign up for appointments online. The phone line isn't intended to answer questions, only to add people to the registration list for the city's community vaccination clinic at East Hills Shopping Center.
Callers must provide a name, address, the last four digits of the person's Social Security number and a birthdate. Currently vaccinations are open only to those who are 65 and older or who have high-risk health complications.
Even with increased vaccinations, COVID-19 mitigation remains a top priority for St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray. He said medical experts have asked for a 120-day mask mandate extension, which will be voted on by the St. Joseph City Council Monday.
McMurray said he knows four council members agree regarding the 120-day extension, while potentially three others would want a 60-day addition to the current mandate, which is set to expire Sunday, Feb. 14. Two remaining council members are for the removal of the mask mandate, he said.
McMurray said he is encouraged about the downward trend in COVID hospitalization numbers. Currently there are 27 people hospitalized with the illness at Mosaic's St. Joseph campus. Positive cases per day also have been going down, but McMurray said he believes the mask mandate needs to stay in place until potentially early summer.
"We're making some good progress, but we're not out of the woods yet," McMurray said.
An extension of 60 or 120 days would bring the community well in to spring or even early summer, which would give time for more people to get vaccinated, the mayor said. Buchanan County is currently at a 5.8% rate of people who have received a first dose of a COVID vaccine.
"Don't run around without a mask on ... try to protect yourself and others and we're almost there," McMurray said. "I think maybe I am hoping by the summer that that will be the point where we can say 'All right, let's relax.'"
The council and the mayor receive graphs with 14-, 10- and seven-day rolling averages pf COVID cases. The seven-day average is starting to flatten out, but all graphs signify a downward trend in daily cases.
"Take it easy on the Super Bowl parties. I'm gonna stay home, I understand some of you younger people want to go out, but wear the mask and try to socially distance and let's just get through this thing here," McMurray said.