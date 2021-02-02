Krug Park Amphitheater has sat empty for years, despite continual discussion from city officials to renovate it. Those conversations have started up again with millions of dollars in revenue as an incentive.
Besides some chipped paint, warped wood and some graffiti, it’s easy to see why the city dreams of big name artists stopping in St. Joseph and putting on concerts for thousands.
For improvements, the city has talked about increased seating and professional sound and light systems. However, the essential problems are underneath the facility.
Somewhere between St. Joseph Avenue and the amphitheater, there is a break in a water and sewer line, making the restrooms unserviceable. Both are to be addressed with about $500,000 of CIP funds in Fiscal Year 2022.
“If you don’t have any functional restrooms, and you have no on site water service, that affects the level of customer service experience,” said Chuck Kempf, the parks director.
Another potential problem city officials have discussed is access to the amphitheater, which could make parking complicated.
“The property has limited access currently, so some discussion has revolved around whether or not there’s a secondary access,” said Clint Thompson, the planning and community development director. “How do you accommodate the demand for parking based on the expectation of the number of visitors that that park could host?”
The city said not everything has to be addressed at once. The revenue from concerts can be used to improve the amphitheater each year, but basic maintenance is a priority.
“A structure that size and a park that big is going to require a lot of capital, not just to do the deferred maintenance that we haven’t been able to get to on it because of budget constraints, but also to enhance it,” said Brian Myers, a city councilman.
The potential yearly revenue should help. The city estimates anywhere from $5 to $10 million in tax revenues from one concert season.
“Right now, the city is working with the potential promoter to try to identify what are those amenities that are needed and what are the costs associated with those amenities,” Thompson said. “Then we’ll try to identify potential revenue associated with the venue and the events that are hosted annually to determine what the potential return on investment is.”
The amphitheater is the top goal for the city council this year, and St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray’s vision for the amphitheater is ambitious.
“Imagine one of our big stars coming in with 20 semis and setting up their stage and having a show with 20,000 people there,” McMurray said. “It has that potential.”
A citizens committee has been formed to help the city move past discussions of the amphitheater and create a plan for improvements, which will take years and millions of dollars to come to fruition.
“I really feel like Krug Park, it could be used better,” Kempf said. “I do think that the amphitheater is one of our most underutilized facilities in the city, so I support the effort. I also don’t want to see the park be altered or changed in such a way that it can’t be used for the purposes that is currently being used.”