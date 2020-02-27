As St. Joseph City Manager Bruce Woody prepares to leave his post for a new position in Florida, the City is starting the hunt for his replacement.
On Wednesday, the City Council met in a partially closed session to discuss the steps that need to be taken in order to fill the soon-to-be-vacant position. This includes the release of a request for proposals to find a firm that will search for candidates for the job.
Mayor Bill McMurray said the request will be sent out this week in order to get started.
"Bruce, in his usual good way, has prepared a sample RFP that we will go ahead and tweak and send out hopefully within the next day," McMurray said.
The ending date for that request, when firms will no longer be able to submit their proposals, will be March 23. McMurray said the last time the city hired such a firm, it cost around $23,000.
Woody's last day in house at City Hall will be April 24, but he will continue to be considered a city employee until around the end of May when his vacation days are out. Wednesday's work session saw a vote on those dates as well as the payment of $9,375 in sick leave payout and an agreement that Woody would have the option to come back onto the city's health plan, at his own expense, until he reaches age 65-and-a-half.
That motion passed with Councilmembers Madison Davis, P.J. Kovac, Bill McMurray, Brian Myers and Marty Novak voting "yes." Councilmembers Russell Moore and Gary Roach voted against those terms and Councilmembers O'Dell and Blessing were not in attendance.
McMurray said the next step will be to select a firm so the council can start looking at candidates.
"We'll see who the selection firm is going to be, then we'll get busy with them developing the profile and looking through the list of candidates," McMurray said.
He said the public will be heavily involved in the review process and forums will be held.
"Ultimately, when we pair down that list of candidates to a manageable size, I want to involve the business community, people in the community, city staff, as well as council," McMurray said.
Subcommittees could be created to work with the candidates in order to find the best fit, in the council's eyes, for the city.
Woody, who is taking the executive director position at Emerald Coast Utilities Authority in Pensacola, Florida, will be leaving right around the time of budget finalization.
He said he will be staying at City Hall to finish the budget, and has taken steps to expedite the process.
"We're right in the middle of budget preparation time," Woody said. "There was no way I was going to leave anybody in a bind by leaving during that process. We have accelerated our budget preparation process by about two weeks in order to accommodate some obligations I have down in Florida."
The council also decided to nominated Chief of Police Chris Connally as Interim City Manager while the city searches for the next permanent Manager.
Connally, who served as interim before Woody was hired just over eight years ago, accepted the offer.
"If the council feels that it's in the best interest of the city to have me as their interim, then I'll do whatever I can to support the mission of our city and continue to execute my duty (as Police Chief)," Connally said.
The process to hire a new city manager could take months or even up to a year.