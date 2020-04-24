St. Joseph City manager Bruce Woody spent his last day at City Hall on Friday and will be leaving this weekend to begin a new job out of state.
Woody has been with the city for about 25 years and was hired in 1995 as the Assistant Public Works Director. In 1997, he was promoted to Public Works Director, which was a planned move when he was initially hired.
In 2011, Woody became the city manager of St. Joseph and is so far the longest-running manager to hold that title. He officially remains a city employee until the end of May due to leftover vacation and sick leave.
Woody's last City Council meeting was Monday, and was held virtually over Zoom due to the COVID-19 crisis.
"It is unusual, my last two council meetings have been virtual meetings so we haven't been face to face with people," Woody said. "That's been a little bit of a disappointment when you're getting ready to leave and you want to say goodbye to everybody. It's difficult when we're in this environment where everybody has to be so impersonal."
At that meeting, former St. Joseph Mayor and state Rep. Bill Falkner joined Woody and Mayor Bill McMurray in the Council Chamber, where Falkner read a resolution from the state thanking Woody and acknowledging his work.
"I thought the city was very fortunate to have him as city manager," Falkner said. "He would come and tell us all the information. He would tell us what we might want to do and how we might want to do it. He let us decide, as he should have, us being the elected officials."
He said Woody always gave them "the good, the bad and the ugly" when it came to information.
Woody was then presented the Key to the City by McMurray.
Woody said he was honored to be recognized, and thanked his staff for working hard with him over the years.
He has an engineering background and said he was always fond of public works projects, especially CIP projects, which are chosen by the citizens.
"They're important projects to the community at large," Woody said. "They're fun projects, usually, because they're either a major improvement to an existing facility or maybe an all new project altogether. So, those have always been very enjoyable projects."
One major capital project was the Blacksnake Creek project, which included a massive tunnel boring aspect. This project project was controversial, but the goal it is expected to achieve was mandated.
Faulkner said Woody worked hard to keep prices down, and saved the people more money than they realize.
"He did an excellent job of navigating the sewer mandate we were under," Falkner said. "He was able to work with the different parties to lessen the burden on what was originally going to be asked of the city and from the citizens to pay on the sewer bills."
Woody worked in the Kansas City area before moving to St. Joseph, but has always had family in the city and considers it a home.
"I love St. Joe," Woody said. "I've been here 25 years, it's my dad's hometown, I raised all my kids here. St. Joseph will always hold a special place in my heart. "