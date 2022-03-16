With summer approaching and local pools opening up again, the city is looking for more lifeguards than in previous years.
Last year was a unique year for finding workers, as it was easier to find student workers than adults.
“For the last several years, it was actually easier to find adult employees than student employees,” St. Joseph Parks Director Chuck Kempf said. “... That flipped last year. We actually had a pretty good year for lifeguards last year.”
He said there also was a lesser need for lifeguards during last year because the Aquatic Park lap pool was closed. This year, though, that need has returned, and lifeguard numbers are down.
“But honestly, it’s a population (teenagers) that mobilizes late,” Kempf said. “... It’s pretty common for that group to apply late.”
However, applying late leads to delays in necessary trainings.
“They can’t wait too long,” he said. “There is a point where it’s too late, and we can’t actually get them through the training in time. That is something that they need to think about is getting those applications turned in, to start that training procedure as quickly as possible.”
Interested lifeguards must submit applications to St. Joseph Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities by early May.
While many other jobs through the parks department call for much simpler training, the lifeguard training process is more delicate and requires more steps, Kempf said.
“Obviously, you don’t want to have somebody that’s not qualified (for being a lifeguard),” he said. “You don’t want to have somebody that’s not certified, and you want to have good quality people paying attention around bodies of water, that’s someplace that you don’t want to have a mistake.”
For this year, with COVID-19 still being around, Kempf explained that they will be returning to the method they used last year of having their water parks open in sessions, which involves rotating groups of people at the parks throughout the day.
Besides coping with the pandemic, Kempf said that this method also helps to deal with issues created by teenagers being at a water park all day long.
“It does control the number of people and it does control the amount of time that people can be there, and for the most part, most people really enjoy that and we got a lot of positive feedback,” he said. “Again, there was always a little bit of negative feedback. But we’re going to have that regardless.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.