City leaders recently met with the State Auditor's office, and Mayor Bill McMurray believes a private procedures audit is still the best way to go.
After a Mayor's Blue Ribbon Audit Committee meeting on Wednesday, McMurray told News-Press NOW that he and City Manager Bruce Woody met with people from the State Auditor's office last week while the City Council was in Jefferson City for a Missouri Municipal League function.
"When we were in Jeff City for the Missouri Municipal League Legislative Days we just took a little time, dropped into the State Auditor's office and went over things and they didn't have very many questions," McMurray said.
Last month, Assistant Director of Administrative Services Beau Musser sent a memo to the State Auditor's office alleging poor billing and budgeting practices at City Hall. This prompted a five-hour-long work session in which City Manager Bruce Woody contested each point made by Musser.
McMurray said during that meeting that he believed hiring an outside auditor to review the city's procedures would be beneficial, but he did not believe that an audit from the State Auditor would be necessary. He said he told the group in Jefferson City the same thing.
"I said to them, 'You know, I'm not a CPA, but I do think that it's doubtful in my mind that this rises to the level of a state audit. It's not doubtful that we can improve some procedures and we will,'" McMurray said. "So, we'll see what the State Auditor says."
He said an attorney, a CPA and a lead investigator were in attendance, but no decisions were made. He said he would be supportive of a state audit if they deem it necessary.
During Wednesday's Blue Ribbon Audit Committee meeting, McMurray said the budget is looking much better than it did at this point last year, when it was announced that there was a deficit spending in the general fund of about $2 million.
He said revenues are around 48.6% and the city is about 58% through the fiscal year. Sales tax revenue last fiscal year came in lower than the previous year's by .5%, but McMurray said that sales tax revenues, altogether, are up about 4% right now.
He said a continued trend of stagnant or lowered revenues from sales tax have led the city to prepare to make cuts on proposed capital expenses.