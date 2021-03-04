When members of the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau came to work on March 4, they were greeted with an upsetting sight.
“The Peaceful Ruler,” a statue of a horse placed at the front of the Bureau’s building at 911 Frederick Ave., had been vandalized.
“It looks like they just, they tried to rip it off of its base. And they succeeded, but not completely,” Teresa Fankhauser, executive director of the Allied Arts Council, said.
It was unclear when the vandalism occurred and how much damage was caused to the sculpture. Both the St. Joseph Police Department and Parks, Recreation & Civic Facilities were notified of the crime. Fankhauser said the destruction was not as bad as she feared.
“It looks like the legs have been broke, bent and all that. But if you think about the sculpture, (the front) leg has always been up. It’s just now, without the support, it’s fallen and it looks like it’s more bent than it is,” she said.
The sculpture, which is made of reclaimed barb wire by artist Jeff Best, was donated to the City of St. Joseph by the Allied Arts Council in 2019. It had previously been a part of the St. Joseph Sculpture Walk.
The sculpture has sentimental value to people in the city, Fankhauser said. Throughout the day, as officials and workers surveyed the damage, they were stopped by multiple people asking how they can help.
“It’s really become an iconic symbol for the entrance to downtown. In fact the (Convention and Visitors Bureau) use it as kind of a guidepost for people,” she said.
Fankhauser said the City will have to look into bringing it back into commission.
“It should be okay. It’s just a matter of getting it repositioned and stabilized. So they’ll have to fix the infrastructure of the base to secure and get it back in place,” she said.
Those who have tips on the vandalization can call the St. Joseph Police Department at 816-271-4777.