Tuesday, St. Joseph citizens will head indoors, at least for a little more than a week.
Saturday evening, the City of St. Joseph issued a declaration of a local state of emergency and "strongly encouraged" people to remain in their residences and avoid "public places except when necessary to obtain food, supplies and medical treatment."
The declaration goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24, and continues until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020, "unless otherwise amended, withdrawn or terminated."
Among the directives of the declaration:
• Businesses which are non-essential shall be prohibited from operating.
• Essential businesses shall make reasonable efforts to require people to remain separated by physical space of at least six feet.
• Travel may occur only for the purpose of attending work at an essential business, obtaining necessary food (including from restaurants), medicine, supplies, or pet supplies. Travel in the course of participating in outdoor recreational activities may also occur.
• When in public, or when participating in outdoor recreational activities, people shall make reasonable efforts to be separated by physical space of at least six feet.
• No business or person shall provide services that require contact between a person.
The declaration also listed several "essential" businesses, which include healthcare centers, law enforcement and public safety and utilities.
In wake of the declaration, the city said it's call center would open on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. That number is (816) 271-4613.
A copy of the declaration can be found at newspressnow.com/coronavirus.