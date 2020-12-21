After a year of back-and-forth negotiations and waiting on available funds, the police and fire department will finally receive their wage increases — or at least partial increases.
Back in September, the City Council approved the details of the pay plan with the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 3, and the International Association of Fire Fighters, Local 77, but officials couldn’t implement the plan until they found the funds.
“There are some budgetary concerns there, especially in a time of pandemic,” said Sgt Brad Kerns, the president of the local FOP. “Nobody knows with certainty what’s going to happen, so the last thing we want to do is break the city trying to get us raises or cause any layoffs by any means. We want to do what’s budgetary and financially responsible and that’s to think with a level head and communicate openly. I think we’ve done a good job with negotiating with the city and being fair and understanding from both sides.”
Last week, the council met during a work session for a midyear revenue review, and what they found was surprising — city tax revenues increased by a little less than 5% in the first half of the year.
“There are two variables — time and money,” said St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray. “We stretched out the time, the union agreed to the timeline. We have to stretch it out, because we have no idea where the budget is going to go. We had a nice increase here the first half of the year in tax revenues — little under 5% — which is unbelievable, given the economy and COVID and everything else.”
Kearns, who was keeping close track of the numbers, also was shocked.
“I was kind of surprised to see that,” Kerns said. “When the numbers came in, I was extremely surprised at how well we were doing as a community. It all worked out for the better for all employees. I mean, when you’re looking at a time of crisis, a pandemic, you never know what’s going to happen. So it was very overwhelmingly good for everyone all around.”
The city found the necessary funds, began planning for the implementation and passed an emergency bill Monday night.
City Manager Gary Edwards said there was $827,509 available and the council decided to allocate about $568,000 to the wage increases.
Although the city found the necessary funds to move forward with wage increases, it was only enough to partially implement the pay plan for the fire and police departments.
“We want to be very careful here for the next half of the year, and we think that, based on the recommendation of finance and the city manager, we think we can do half a year of this increase,” McMurray said. “We’ll see what happens when we determine the FY ’22 budget.”
The original agreed upon pay plan gave the police department a 3% cost-of-living-adjustment increase and incremental decompression increases from 3.5% to 2.5% to 1.5% over three years. The fire department receives a base pay adjustment, 2% cost-of-living-adjustment increase and longevity increases for employees who have completed five years of service.
The partial implementation of the pay plan will keep the cost-of-living-adjustment increases for both departments, as well as the base pay adjustment for the fire department. However, the decompression increase is 2.5% for the police department, instead of the initial 3.5%. Also, the pay plan only implements a third of the longevity increase for the fire department.
In total, the pay plan will increase the salary of commissioned police personnel by about $2,500 to $4,500 a year. Fire personnel also will see a $2,000 to $3,000 salary increase, depending on the person’s title.
While wage discussions have taken a while, actions by the city have moved quickly. In September, the unions weren’t sure when the pay plan would be implemented. In one week, the council found the money, agreed on the allotment and passed an emergency bill.
“Anytime we’re negotiating with the city, anything can happen,” said Jimmy Williams, the president of the Fire Fighters Local 77 union. “I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little surprised. But in the past several years, we haven’t had a lot of luck negotiating with the then-current city manager. So it’s nice to get some new faces in there, some fresh faces that are open. I am a little surprised.”
The current wage increase and pay plan will go into effect on Jan. 4.
The city will work with the unions to implement the rest of the pay plan at a later date, which Kerns said is important to keep good officers in St. Joseph.
“No officer gets into this line of duty expecting to get rich,” Kerns said. “They just want to do it to help the community out and it’s a passion that they have, but this obviously makes it a lot easier for them to stay here and support a family and grow in this community.”