While there is still work to be done to reduce wastewater overflows in St. Joseph, no more tunneling projects are being planned as part of the mandated projects.
Late last year, the Blacksnake Creek Tunnel project came to an end as the boring machine finished its 6,500-foot journey under St. Joseph. That $17 million project will direct millions of gallons of creek water underground and out into the Missouri River in order to avoid treating that water at the Water Protection Facility.
According to Director of Public Works for the City of St. Joseph Andy Clements, St. Joseph's combined sewage system sees 4 billion gallons of untreated water into the river each year. This is due to overflow events caused by too much water in the system to treat.
The Blacksnake Creek tunnel and previously completed Whitehead Creek tunnel will divert a total of 1.6 billion gallons per year, but 2.4 billion gallons still need to be addressed in the future.
Originally, a Longterm Control plan mandated by the EPA included a $300 million underground storage tunnel to hold excess wastewater until it could be treated. Environmental regulation rollbacks early this year made it possible for cities to renegotiate those projects.
Clements said the expensive tunnel and other pricey requirements were dropped in order to focus on changes at the Water Protection facility that are more affordable.
"In our order, the later discussion of tunnels that were in the original plan, we were able to negotiate that out," he said, "There is a lot of discussion about allowing us the flexibility to maintain our plant and maintain our collections system, but there's absolutely zero discussion about tunnels and storage tunnels down the road."
Clements believes that upcoming technology could lead to more effective and affordable means to solve the overflow issue.
"Using a combination of ideas like smart sewers, more green solutions and things like that, I would hope to basically eliminate or greatly reduce even the plant improvements needed for wet weather treatment down the road," Clements said. "We're hopeful, looking forward, about a very different looking world as it relates to CSOs here in St. Joe."
While these projects have led to increases in sewer bills over the years, a break in heavy increases is expected, partially due to the fact that no construction toward the Longterm Control plan is expected to happen over the next four to five years.
Instead, the city will focus on a new plan focusing on future developments.
"The next thing you'll see, probably in two or three years, is the moving forward to bring in a series of outside experts to help us put together an alternative plan that talks about using different technological approaches and very much less expensive approaches," Clements said.
While the Blacksnake tunnel is in the process of coming online now, the work at the launch site near McArthur Drive has been completed.
That road has been closed for around two years as it was used for construction-related transportation. It will reopen once it has been resurfaced, which could happen either this summer or fall.