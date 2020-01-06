The City of St. Joseph could hire an outside promoter or management team to bring more entertainment to city-owned venues.
On Monday, the City Council listened to a presentation from Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities Director Chuck Kempf that showed options for changes to the way the Civic Arena and Missouri Theater bring in and manage entertainment.
The council showed favor to keeping ownership and management of those facilities, but exploring promoters or marketers that could be hired to seek out concerts, talent and other forms of events throughout the year.
Councilmember Brian Myers, who asked for the work session, said he believes working with a promoter would benefit the city by bringing more entertainment for citizens while increasing revenue in those venues.
“As a local government, I feel that there are things we do very effectively and there’s certain things we need to leave to outside entities, and I think marketing and promoting events should be one of them,” Myers said.
He said the council is interested in researching possible promoters. Last week, Kempf told News-Press NOW that the city does not pay to advertise events at those venues and he believes it would be a good idea to work with an outside group.
During the presentation, Kempf told the council that the Missouri Theater actually sees a lot of use, mostly by local arts groups. Other groups, including the city, also use the facility for various events.
About 180 days were reserved last year at the theater, 128 of which were for the arts groups. Robidoux Resident Theater reserved 106 days.
Reservations for non-arts organizations cost $1,200 per day. Arts organizations will pay $625 for an event day, though the city is proposing to raise that amount to $800.
Non-arts organizations are charged $300 for rehearsal and set-up days for the first three days. Arts organizations pay $50 over three days, but the city is proposing to raise that to $150 per day. Additional same-day shows currently cost $450 but could go up to $600.
A current rule requires all groups pay 20% of merchandise sales at the theater to the city. At the work session, there was a consensus to remove that requirement for not-for-profit groups, which could encourage more events and more merchandise.
“I think what we’re going to see out of that is more of these not-for-profit groups selling more of their merchandise and putting a wider variety of their merchandise out,” Myers said.
The council also discussed doing away with a rule that prohibits alcohol in the seating area at the theater. Currently it can only be consumed or carried on the mezzanine, but Myers believes it should be able to be brought into the viewing area.
“I think it’s going to need to happen if we expect a promotions or management company to move in and book and promote shows,” Myers said. “Alcohol sales are always a driving factor at public events whether it’s a sporting event or whether it’s a concert.”
Kempf said that rule was created at the request of arts groups who were concerned about damage to the theater. He said there hasn’t been any recent major objections to ending it.
The Civic Arena is more difficult to rent out, according to the city. It is, apparently, used by smaller niche groups and the city itself for training exercises, but major events such as trade shows have become less popular over the years.
The city also said a lack of a downtown hotel makes it hard to attract attention to the venue.
Crypticon KC, a major convention for horror movie fans that has come to the arena for the last couple of years, will not be returning this year due to a lack of a downtown hotel.
The arena has a history of hosting popular concerts and the Council hopes that a promoter could help bring shows of that size back.