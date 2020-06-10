St. Joseph is preparing to see a dip in revenue largely due to the COVID-19 crisis, and the city is offering some sewer bill forgiveness to incentivize payment.
During a Mayor’s Blue Ribbon Audit Committee meeting on Wednesday, losses in tax, utility and fees were reported. And while sales tax revenue compared to last year is up by about $2.8 million, that number is expected to fall as fourth quarter figures come in. The city’s fiscal year ends June 30.
“The numbers are looking good right at this point and we hope the April numbers don’t kill us,” Mayor Bill McMurray said. “Overall, if you look at the graph, until we get April on there, sales tax has an uptick, but we know we’re going to take a real hit.”
There is a 60- to 90-day lag in sales tax reporting from businesses to City Hall. The City Administrative Services Department predicts that the negative impact to sales tax could be up to $2 million.
According to city documents that compare revenues from May 31, 2019, to May 31 of this year, there have been losses in other areas that were not making money during the shelter-in-place period. These include revenues from golf, parking, the Remington Nature Center, civic facility fees and recreation fees.
Revenue through parks services are down by more than 25% compared to last March after a six-week shutdown of facilities due to COVID-19. These funds already were struggling due to flooding last year that delayed softball and impacted other programs.
Sanitary sewer charges also are down more than $1.1 million, partially due to users falling behind on their bills during the pandemic. McMurray said bad debt is up by around $200,000.
He said the city hopes to capture some of that revenue while helping people catch up by waiving late fees if the outstanding bills are paid this month.
“If you will pay up your bill by the first of July, we’ll waive any late fees,” McMurray said. “We need to get those paid and we’ll be offering that incentive to people to pay it.”
He said Missouri American Water still will not be shutting off services for late sewer payments at this time.
Despite the losses in revenue, cuts to the current and the next budget have been made to keep income above expenditures. Currently, expenditures are around $138.8 million across the entire budget while revenues are at more than $142 million.
McMurray wants all departments to only spend what they have to going into the next fiscal year, which begins July 1. He hopes to put some checks in place to avoid using money that may not exist as revenue continues to be reported.
“We need to have some triggers here,” “We don’t want people just spending their budgets blindly here in this last quarter. We really need to be careful and very prudent with expenditures because we know we weren’t going to have as much revenue as was budgeted.”
The Audit Committee will meet again in August and expects to see final sales tax figures then.