In a long work session Wednesday night, St. Joseph City Manager Bruce Woody gave responses to each claim made in a recent letter sent to the state auditor’s office alleging poor practices at City Hall.
The letter, sent via email and addressed to the entire City Council, State Auditor Nicole Galloway and Chief Investigator of the State Auditor’s Office Mary Johnson, came from Assistant Director of Administrative Services Beau Musser.
Musser was in attendance at Wednesday’s meeting, where the city manager had number each claim made in the document (a total of 48) and gave responses publicly to the council.
Woody described the majority of the claims as “a small amount of truth leading to untrue conclusions.”
One major area of discussion involved claims of accounting and billing deficiencies regarding sewer bills. Last year, after a similar letter from Musser that was sent to the city manager and Mayor Bill McMurray, the city did admit that, due to turnover in the billing department and mistakes made on exception reports, some customers were not billed for using the sewer system.
Woody had prepared written statements, which he read aloud to the City Council during the work session. He also provided attachments to detail certain billing or accounting practices, or past ordinances that could have changed policies.
He disagreed with Musser’s claims that annual lost revenue is estimated to be at least $250,000.
“In the period Jan.1 to Dec. 31, 120 accounts were either added or corrected due to investigation of the exception reports,” Woody told the council. “Those accounts account for $68,504 in billings. Of those, there are $15,000 to date in unpaid fees, many of those waiting for results of a dye test, which may or may not be overturned.”
Musser believes the number of accounts that are not being billed could be underestimated.
“When a review happens, I think you’ll find about 300 accounts that should’ve been billed,” Musser told the council.
He said the responses from Woody did not change his opinions on the issues.
“I stand by everything that I’ve said up to this date,” he said.
Another sewer issue raised by Musser claimed that annual revenue from sewer customers falls $1 million short of the annual amount that the city should be getting.
Woody argued that those numbers are hard to reconcile, and some issues may be resolved in the next rate study.
Musser distributed statements of predicted income from outside rate studies compared to actual incomes.
There also was argument over a claim that revenue from a 1% sales tax passed in 1979 that was approved by voters with 70% of those funds to be spent on capital improvements for streets was being misappropriated.
Woody said “modification of the allocation” of those funds is legally permissible, and changes to how the departments are structured could have led to confusion. He said that money is being spent on streets.
Musser said his main objective was to get the council to realize that the city’s budget is in worse shape than they may believe.
“I believe your budget has been misrepresented,” he told the council.
He said the budget is not balanced and the city is deficit spending, which he believes will only get worse. Woody did not deny this, but said great strides have been made to cut costs.
Other debates included discussions over the city’s golf fund, pension concerns and issues related to elected officials.
The work session was ongoing late Wednesday. News-Press NOW will follow up on this story with new details.