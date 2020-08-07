A pot of money given to the city of St. Joseph for pandemic relief through the CARES Act was first thought to go to small businesses relief, but may help local not-for-profits instead.
In April, the city announced that it would be receiving $936,740 in special Community Development Block Grant funds through the Department of Housing and Urban Developemnt to help with coronavirus needs.
At that time, the Community Development Department expected to use the funds for a number of COVID-19 relief purposes, and was looking at the possibility of providing low-interest loans to small businesses affected by the crisis.
However, according to Community Development Manager Don DePriest, federal rules for the funds are strict, and not often communicated clearly. It now appears that the funds cannot be used in that way.
“For the businesses loans, if we get any calls on that, we’re directing them over to the county first because our money is actually a last resort for businesses like that,” DePriest said. “They have to exhaust their efforts and they have to go through the SBA, through the county, there’s three or four other options to obtain funding.”
The county received around $10.2 million through the CARES Act for COVID-19 relief and recently has approved $5.5 million in allocations for various purposes. Small businesses loans for up to $5,000 were part of the plan, but the deadline has ended for applications.
DePriest said the city’s funds could be spent on local service agencies, seven of which have already applied:
St Kolbe-Puckett Center
for Healing
Pivotal Point
AFL-CIO
Second Harvest Food Bank
Samaritan Center
Bartlett Center
Social Welfare Board
In total, these groups have applied for around $143,000. None of the original HUD allocation has been spent by the city yet.
“We haven’t spent any and we’re still going to verify that we can qualify these agencies for requests,” DePriest said. “There’s too many questions to be answered to tell you positively that we’re going to be funding them.”
He said he hopes they will be able to give the groups what they have requested, but the rules for CDBG funding must be thoroughly followed.
Next week, the St. Joseph City Council will vote on rolling over the $936,740 into the current fiscal year. Allocations will have to be approved by the council.