When the St. Joseph City Council meets Monday, its members will re-discuss the new Downtown website and vote on COVID-19 grant money for the health department and repairs for a deteriorated interceptor sewer.
During the previous meeting, councilmembers postponed a vote on the Downtown website because of a lack of information about what it would bring specifically to the community.
“I'd like to have a little bit further understanding about what it is, how it's going to work and how the money — the city portion of the money that's going to be invested in — is going to really benefit everybody in the city,” said City Councilman Marty Novak following the postponement.
The website, part of the Main Street Program by the Mo-Kan Regional Council, will be a one-stop site for everything Downtown. It will provide information on dining, shopping, entertainment and local events. Residents would be able to access all contact information to any business through a directory.
“There's currently many different outlets that you can access this information, but I don't think that any are as cohesive,” said Nic Hutchison, the executive director of Mo-Kan Regional Council. “The overall presentation of this website for Downtown is professionally done and that maintenance component is really the key for those ongoing events and businesses that are Downtown. It serves as that initial platform for anybody that's wanting to find out any information.”
The development and continual maintenance of the website will cost about $20,000. Mo-Kan Regional Council is asking for the city to contribute $4,000.
“Downtown has improved so much in the last five or 10 years,” said St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray. “We've had enormous investment Downtown to revitalize the Downtown, so let's keep that up.”
Council members also will vote on a bill that will give the St. Joseph Health Department $6,400 from a COVID-19 grant through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
The health department will spend the money on laptops, mobile printers, mobile scanners, personal protective gear, disinfectants, postage and other communication equipment.
The most expensive item on the agenda is the cleaning and repair of the Riverside Road interceptor sewer, which has a total cost of more than $1.4 million.
The 40-year-old interceptor sewer has deteriorated from age and corrosive gases, leading to an excessive amount of inflow and groundwater infiltration into the sanitary sewer line. This causes an unnecessary treatment of groundwater at the treatment plant.
If the bill passes council, SAK Construction, LLC, will complete the work before the spring.
City Council will vote on 12 items, including these three, Monday at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be conducted virtually and can be viewed on cable channel 19, the City of St. Joseph website, Facebook Live and in the main lobby of City Hall.