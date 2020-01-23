After a long work session to discuss financial concerns raised by Assistant Director of Administrative Services Beau Musser, the St. Joseph City Council will vote on inviting the state auditor to look at city budgeting and accounting practices.
A resolution will appear on the council’s Monday agenda that would formally request State Auditor Nicole Galloway conduct an audit of all or part of the activities of the city.
Councilman Brian Myers, who is sponsoring the resolution, said a majority of council members have shown interest in voting “yes” on the item.
Wednesday’s work session was a five-hour review of more than 40 claims that Musser sent to the entire council and the state auditor’s office. City Manager Bruce Woody said most of those claims were only partially correct and contended several were “factually incorrect.”
Mayor Bill McMurray said he does not agree with all of the claims Musser has made, but he does believe an audit needs to be done.
“I think we have some procedures that need to be tightened up. I think Beau is correct in that regard, and we need to do it,” McMurray said.
However, he doubts that the state auditor will want to do an audit and said much of the information presented likely does not warrant a state check.
He said Musser’s claims that the council was misled about the state of the budget are correct.
“Even though we all passed a balanced budget -- I think every council member thought we passed a balanced budget -- we are still taking some money out of the fund balance to buy things,” McMurray said.
In October, the mayor spoke with CliftonLarsonAllen LLP, the city’s preferred outside auditor, and said he was not comfortable with some of the reporting from city staff and that he was not getting the information he wanted, including a detailed balance sheet.
He said he spoke with Woody, who worked with him to get a proposal from the group showing work hours and cost estimates for an audit of the city’s financial accounting procedures. The work is expected to take up to 90 hours and could cost $18,000 to $20,000.
McMurray said he now hopes to present the council with that information in order to get approval to do that audit, but he still supports the resolution to invite the state auditor.
“I have no objection at all to sending a resolution to the state auditor that we’d like them to take a look at things,” McMurray said.
Myers said the council does not have to choose who to believe if an audit is done.
“This is a ‘he-said, he-said’ situation,” Myers said. “Therefore, I think it is imperative that we bring our state auditor, Nicole Galloway, in to give a forensic audit.”
Councilman Madison Davis said external audits already have warned the city about problems with internal controls and practices for years, and the work session only showed that there is a need for more outside help.
Reports from Clifton LarsonAllen going back to 2016 show findings of material weaknesses and significant deficiency in internal control over financial reporting. In many of those years, the “cause” listed for the problems states that the city’s procedures “were not sufficient to ensure all accounts are adjusted to their appropriate year-end balances” in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Other “causes” were due to management oversight or a failure to reconcile grant management.
City management responded by saying staff turnovers and “cross-training” led to certain issues and offered proposed changes to fix problems going forward.
Myers said these findings were never given to the City Council.
Davis feels that the city staff has failed to present the council with accurate financial data in a timely manner.
“Oftentimes in budget meetings last year, things were inaccurate and had to be represented to us multiple times to correct,” Davis said. “It just seems like (Wednesday’s work session) is a culmination of years of a lack of management.”
Councilman Russell Moore said he agrees with the mayor on wanting to bring in an outside auditor, but he also likely will be voting to invite a state audit.
“The old rule of thumb is this: trust everyone, but always cut the cards,” Moore said. “The council’s consensus was for a state audit. That’s the council basically saying, ‘Yeah, we’re going to cut the cards.’”
Councilman Marty Novak said he also is leaning toward voting to invite an audit, if only to clear up the situation so that the city can move forward.
“We’re here for the citizens of St. Joseph and if there’s questions on the council level, imagine the questions that are on the public level,” Novak said. “I think, the more clarity that we can offer so we can get these things cleared out so we can be moving forward, we’ve got a lot bigger fish to fry.”
Councilmember Gary Roach said he has not yet decided how he will vote.
The council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, in the third-floor Council Chamber at City Hall. Prior to that meeting, the council will have its annual audit report from Clifton LarsonAllan at 4 p.m. in the fourth-floor conference room.
The council intends to discuss the issues with that outside auditor, and McMurray could bring up the possibility of having a second audit in accounting procedures.