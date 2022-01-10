The city council announced Jan. 10 as “Brett Esely Day,” recognizing the St. Joseph native's impact that dates back to the early 2000s.
The proclamation, signed off on by Mayor Bill McMurray, was sponsored by city council member Brenda Blessing and acknowledged at Monday's city council meeting.
"When you think about your own day, you think about something heroic or lifesaving, and certainly I don't know if any of this fits into that category,” Esely said. “It's very humbling. It's certainly a very unique honor, and it means something special to me just because I'm born and raised in St. Joe. I've lived here my entire life."
Esely’s early work most notably centers around his furthering of Missouri Western State University athletics as a member of the administration in 2003 and taking on the role of external affairs in 2007, where he oversaw marketing, advertising and public relations, as well as event management and partnerships with large corporations.
Esely’s hand in event management included overseeing the event operations of Chiefs Training Camp, an occasion that brings in many out-of-state tourists to St. Joseph, as well MIAA conference tournaments and NCAA tournament events.
“I just think his work needed to be recognized,” Blessing said. “He’s probably had opportunities to go elsewhere, but his heart is in St. Joseph.”
Esely has since left Missouri Western after over two decades of service. His newest adventure has brought him to the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau, where he serves as the director of development. Esely said what excites him about this new venture is that while his career background has mostly revolved around sports, he’ll get a chance in this new position to showcase the city to visitors who either spend a day, weekend or even a summer in St. Joseph.
“Right now, we’re just trying to expand on what’s next,” Esely said. “What’s somewhere outside of the community that we can bring to town, or what’s something that doesn’t even exist right now that can better our community, better our residents and in turn really continue to put St. Joseph on the map.”
