A voter-approved ballot measure to police St. Joseph City Council members as far as their attendance at council meetings will not go into effect until 2021.
Councilman Madison Davis had put forth an ordinance that would have put the action into effect at Monday night’s council meeting.
“Voters approved that June 2, thereafter we accepted those election results, and then tonight we have decided that those election results don’t apply to us until January,” Davis said.
Councilmembers Brenda Blessing, P.J. Kovac, Russell Moore, Gary Roach and Kent O’Dell were the dissenting votes.
The status quo will be upheld until 2021, which only requires councilmembers to attend two-and-a-half meetings per year to keep their seat.
After finishing the consent agenda, the council voted to exempt car dealerships from the citywide mask mandate for businesses with more than 10,000 square feet of space.
If other businesses wish to receive a similar type of exemption the request needs to go through Mayor Bill McMurray’s office.
Eight ordinances and two other resolutions passed during the council meeting, including the new management of the Downtown concession building on Felix Street.
The concession stand normally dishes out food and drinks for summer concerts that take place at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square.
The lease agreement will last five years, and Dillon Cox, who also owns Eclipz Popcorn, will pay $350 per month and provide routine maintenance to the facility.
The concessions were managed by the Downtown Community Improvement District. Councilman Bryan Myers sponsored the ordinance, which changed the management.
“It’s an opportunity to go in a different direction,” Davis said. “Downtown has had many successes, some people would say it’s had many failures.”
The relocation of the 139th Airlift Wing to the north side of Rosecrans Memorial Airport hit a snag after the design plan of the box culvert connection was discovered to be incorrect.
An ordinance approving the change in design was passed by the City Council.
The project is slated to be pushed back by 60 days, but the Air National Guard is footing 100% of the $50,775 bill.