During a special meeting on Wednesday, the St. Joseph City Council approved several items aimed at assisting in the cleanup of the city's South Side after the flooding of Contrary Creek late last month.
An emergency bill was passed that will provide $30,000 in funds for debris removal and portable restrooms in the area. On July 27, the council approved a $22,000 allocation for the same uses, but those funds were quickly used.
Interim City Manager and Police Chief Chris Connally said the majority of those funds have been used for hauling city dumpsters that were volunteered for the cleanup.
"We've spent $32,500 on dumpsters so far hauling 323.98 tons of debris and waste," Connally said.
The funds are coming from the Cell Phone discretionary fund, which there has been some concern over maintaining. Council Member Russel Moore inquired about how that fund is doing after spending so much and was informed by Director of Administrative Services Tom Mahoney that there will be $263,000 remaining in the balance after the amount spent on cleanup is used.
Another item, which temporarily exempts license requirements to allow electrical, plumbing and mechanical work in the flood zone, also was approved.
This item was needed, according to Connally, in order to allow out-of-town contractors to work on homes and properties quicker.
"Habitat for Humanity is the one that's organizing the outside tradespeople coming in and the idea is it will streamline the ability to accomplish the work if they don't have to get their local trade license recognized first," Connally said. "It allows those folks to go directly to work on the flood recovery."
He said the workers still will have to show proof that they are working in the affected area and are qualified. The license waiver is set to expire in February of next year.
The council also approved the allowance of open burning until Aug. 16 in order to help people deal with brush and limbs on their property due to the flood.
The city is continuing to haul dumpsters, clear ditches and clean roads, but cannot assist on private property.
Mayor Bill McMurray said he is very proud of the number of volunteers he has seen helping with cleanup, demolition and construction.
"It's been a great community effort," McMurray said. "Chief (Connally) and I were down there Monday and it's amazing, the volunteers. (Councilmember) Russell (Moore) and I were down there last week and everybody is getting together and helping. Our state and federal people are not providing a whole lot of help. So, our local help is what's going to do it."
McMurray asks that contributions be sent to InterServ: The Southside Neighborhood Help Fund, P.O. Box 4216, St. Joseph, MO 64504, or by contacting InterServ at 816-238-4511.
Those interested in volunteering and those who are in need of assistance can contact the United Way at 816-362-2381.