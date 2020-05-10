An item approved by the St. Joseph City Council allows the city to charge surcharges and convenience fees when a credit card is used to make payment.
The idea to pass these costs along to the customer came about during budget sessions last month. Currently, the city pays these fees, which are set by the merchants.
City utility billing technician Judy Hovey said the City Council would decide when and how much is charged, but fees could be charged on credit card payments to any city services ranging from Civic Arena concessions, to landfill fees and permit payments.
“It would be set by council and we would probably try to calculate some kind of average,” Hovey said. “There’s always a minimum fee that the credit card companies charge. It depends on the card that people use, so we would just take a monthly average over a period of time and divide it by the number of transactions and try and calculate it. My guess is it’s going to be between 2% and 3%, maybe closer to 3%.”
According to city data, over $101,000 worth of credit card fees are expected to be paid by the city this fiscal year. This is up from about $69,000 in 2019.
Honey said the fees would not be collected off of sewer bills, since the rates are set locally.
“We would not be doing on the sewer bills that are paid online, because we currently are able to do a utility rate, which is basically cost,” Hovey said. “So, the city absorbs that.”
The item, which was unanimously approved by the City Council, does not automatically start collection of the fees, but sets up the possibility whenever the council decides on the details.
“They may decide not to do it at all,” Hovey said. “This just gives us the ability to pursue that.”
Mayor Bill McMurray said he agrees with the collection of the fees, but does not think now is the best time to start charging them.
“In ‘normal times,’ if there is such a thing, I wouldn’t object to that,” McMurray said. “In these times where the economy is in the condition it’s in because of the pandemic, I would be inclined to say, this is a good idea but why don’t we decide to wait until later to consider it when the economy hopefully recovers.’”