Outside parties seeking city funds presented during a budget hearing on Thursday, where cutting costs was a major theme.
Eight groups requesting funds spoke to the City Council via Zoom on Tuesday at the second-to-last day of budget talks for the upcoming fiscal year:
St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce
Community Alliance
Social Welfare Board
Allied Arts Council
Missouri Western State University
Mo-Kan Regional Council
Innovation Stockyard
Foundation Recovery Center
All of the groups except the Social Welfare board receive money through the Gaming fund, which makes money through casino revenue.
That fund has struggled since the casino was closed last year for flooding, and now this year due to COVID-19. It is expected to see $100,000 less than last year, which was already that same amount less than the year before.
“Our casino is closed, it’s one of the earlier things the governor did in response (to the pandemic),” City Manager Bruce Woody said. “He has that authority and he closed all 13 of them all across the state and they remain closed at the present time.”
Due to losses in that fund, many requests for city funding were met with a reduced recommendation from Woody.
The Chamber of Commerce is expected to see $169,000, an overall reduction of $30,000 from last year. The council decided that additional money could be given to the Chamber if the Gaming fund does better than expected.
Community Alliance is expected to receive $19,000, which is about the same as last year’s allocation.
Allied Arts saw $30,000 last year, but is only expected to get $24,000.
Missouri Western State University asked for $100,000 for their Center for Service program, but was budgeted only $40,000.
Mo-Kan Regional Council asked for $20,000, the same amount they received last year, but were budgeted to get nothing. The council asked for cuts to be made in other areas in order to give Mo-Kan the amount they requested after they said they could work to find grants to help the city deal with the pandemic.
During the meeting, several council members and the mayor said that they considered the funds to be an investment. Mayor Bill McMurray said all kinds of funds are being made available for cities and having someone look into those would be beneficial.
“If the sky is raining, we need somebody out there with a bucket,” McMurray said. “They can certainly help us. I think they could more than pay for the amount that we pay for the membership.”
Innovation Stockyard was funded $17,500 last year, but will likely only receive $10,000 in the upcoming year.
President Ronan Molloy said that the facility, which houses a science and technology incubator, is more important now than ever as COVID-19 research is conducted worldwide.
Foundation Recovery Center only received $7,000 last year and asked for, and will receive, $7,300 in the next fiscal year if the budget is approved.
Money transfers and cuts had to be made in order for funds to be made available for the groups. An amount of $15,000 used for emergency building stabilization was moved from Gaming to the Landfill Fund, as the landfill continues to exceed expected revenues.
The city Independence Day firework display was cut, saving $15,000 out of Gaming. Woody said the city doubts people will be able to get together en masse by July 4 anyway.
Finally, a procedural audit requested by the council earlier this year came in $10,000 under the budgeted amount, freeing up some additional funds.
Woody said cuts to festivals also have been made and several council members expressed that they would like to see the festivals eventually support themselves without city intervention.
The cuts reflect moves being made across the board as the city prepares to lose around $1.8 million in sales tax revenue in this fiscal year, and in the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1.