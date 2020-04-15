During a budget hearing for Public Safety departments on Wednesday, the Fraternal Order of Police approached the St. Joseph City Council with hopes of continuing talks over restructuring police pay.
Local FOP President Brad Kerns joined the virtual work session via video conferencing software to ask that the council direct city staff to continue negotiations.
The FOP has been hoping to establish a step matrix plan that would see employees on a progressing scale for raises that wold provide officers the ability to see where they are headed professionally.
“Those members are very passionate about that pay plan and it’s something we’ve been trying to discuss for the last four or five years, so we would like to continue those negotiations if council so approves,” Kerns told the council.
During the session, City Manager Bruce Woody said the proposed plan by the FOP would see officers on a 10-year plan that would cost the city an additional $897,000 the first year. Sergeants would be on a seven-year plan that would cost $90,000 the first year. Increases would be seen annually for all groups.
Woody said he proposed a counter offer that would be less of a hit on the budget.
“Before all of this COVID-19 stuff came along, and we were in an environment expecting a regular budget season, (I proposed) a 1% raise on July 1 followed by a separate 1% raise on Jan. 1,” Woody said. “Then for each year thereafter, the higher of either a 2% increase a year or the consumer price index, whichever’s higher.”
He said that the pandemic led him to actually only put the January increase into the budget in order to save funds.
During the meeting, Kerns said the FOP is hoping to continue to talk about the numbers, and the pay scale plan.
“We appreciate the courtesy of the offer, but after taking that back to our membership and letting them have a vote on it, right now, give or take 93% of those members voted to decline that raise and would still like to continue negotiations with the city,” Kerns said.
Kerns said the FOP has been working on a plan where they believe they could find funding sources for the extra money. He said rules soon could change to allow officers to serve on departments without living in the city limits, which could lead to more officers being trained in St. Joseph only to leave and join the Kansas City department.
In 2018, the City Council approved raises for Police and Fire employees against the advice of the city manager. Woody said the extra expenses in pay and additional benefits have hurt the Public Safety Tax fund.
That half-cent sales tax, which pays for some police salaries, is budgeted to bring in about $6.5 million next year. However, expenses are projected to use up all of that revenue, plus an existing fund balance of $550,000. The budget expects $822,000 to have to come out of the General Fund to absorb the rest of the public safety costs that the fund is meant to cover.
The fund also sees around $1.5 million taken out annually for TIF reimbursement, which the City Council is not supportive of. Woody said the income-based tax was passed with the TIF reimbursement in mind, but during the session, Councilmember Brian Myers said he wants any possible new taxes to support public safety to be exempt from TIF payments.
Councilmember Russell Moore reminded the group that there does exist a possible Fire tax to bring in money for the Fire Department. The council did not discuss looking into a new tax, but did ask if it would be possible to take an issue before the citizens to see if the Public Safety tax could be raised.
Woody, after checking with the city’s legal department, said the tax cannot legally be raised over half of 1 cent.
Mayor Bill McMurray stated that he believed the talks should continue in order to find a solution that works for both parties. The City Council agreed with that direction.
The council will not partake directly in union negotiations, but will have ultimate say over the budget.
City manager Bruce Woody, who has been the city representative in the talks, is preparing to leave the city for a new job in Florida at the end of the month. Police Chief Chris Connally will serve as Interim City Manager, but it has not been decided who on staff will be taking over the negotiations.