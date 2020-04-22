The proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year has been finalized and anticipates losses in revenues due to the COVID-19 crisis.
On Wednesday, the City Council saw two final presentations, one from the Planning & Community Development Department and one from the Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities Department, then wrapped up budget hearings.
The $167.4 million budget, which will go into affect on July 1 if approved by the City Council in a regular meeting, reflects possible losses of $1.8 million in the first quarter due to reduced sales tax because of the pandemic. The same amount is expected to be lost in this final quarter.
Mayor Bill McMurray said tight budgeting is keeping everything together, but eventually the income will have to return.
”After several changes, we’re still at about where we started with $167 million,” McMurray said. “I think that’s a good place to start. We’re going to have to monitor it very closely and make adjustments as we go. We can’t sustain two quarters in a row of $1.8 million reductions in revenue.”
The current fiscal year’s $178 million budget also saw reduced spending over the previous year due in part to an ongoing flat sales tax income and a need for an internet sales tax, according to the city.
Cuts for most departments and outside parties seeking funds were a big part of balancing for the losses.
Some street maintenance, capital projects and purchases, including buying any replacement police vehicles, have been held off.
The FY21 operating budget shows a decrease in expenditures of 1.06% over that of FY20 and the capital budget is down 19.20% from FY20.
In the event that businesses reopen sooner than expected and/or perform better than expected, McMurray said he would like to see any unanticipated funds go toward fund balance first, in order to play things safely.
”What I’m looking for is not deficit spending, which we’re kind of forced into because of the anticipated decline in revenues,” McMurray said. “I would like to get back to no deficit spending and then we can talk about capital purchases.”
The Planning & Community Development Department’s proposed budget is nearly double that of last year’s at about $8.3 million. This is due to the proposed River Bluff Trail project that was approved by the Tourism Commission and accepted by the City Council.
An additional $25,000 in CDBG funds that were held for an agency that did not make an application for funds this year is being put back into the budget and could be used for COVID-19 relief if needed.
Director Clint Thompson said he has been working with the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce on a strategic plan to use $936,740 in CDBG funds made available to St. Joseph for pandemic relief through the CARES Act.
The Parks Department is proposing a budget of around $7.5 million, just slightly down from last year’s. While some expenses had been cut, Director Chuck Kempf asked the council for $50,000 to replace the roof at the Remington Nature Center and for a replacement walk-in cooler at the Civic Arena.
He said revenues in Parks have been down due to flooding last year.
The city is still unsure whether or not the pools will open this year due to the coronavirus. Repairs at the Aquatic Park have continued and are budgeted as a project for next year, as well as the completion of the Hyde Park Splash Park.
If the pools remain closed, it would save the city around $175,000.
The council decided on the final day of budget talks to undo the elimination of the Independence Day fireworks display. The council originally wanted to save the $15,000 and discussed whether or not it will even be possible for large groups to get together by July 4.
Councilmember Madison Davis asked that the fireworks be put back on the budget, and said that they could be reserved for a community celebration when the pandemic ends, if the July 4 celebration has to be canceled.
The city is planning to ask Buchanan County to split the cost of the fireworks.