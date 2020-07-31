The St. Joseph Police Department has decided to cancel the Citizens' Academy this year in order to protect the health of staff and the community.
"We hated to do that because it's something that we enjoy so much. A lot of love, work, blood, sweat and tears goes into organizing it, getting everyone on board to teach and present," Sgt. Roy Hoskins, with the St. Joseph Police Department, said.
They plan to hold it next year just after St. Patrick's Day and it will run nine weeks and those who already signed up this year will get first priority next year.
"Anyone who did turn in an application for this year's will automatically be given preference for next year, but we will open it back up because I had a couple of spots come open," Hoskins said.
Hoskins said that they still plan on having National Night Out, but it has been moved to Oct. 6.