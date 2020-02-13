The St. Joseph Police Department and the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office are accepting applications for their Joint Citizen’s Law Enforcement Academy.
Sgt. Roy Hoskins with the police department said the program has been extended this year.
“It’s been eight weeks in the past, and we’ve had such a demand for additional presenters and things where I’ve actually increased it to nine weeks,” he said.
This year, the free program will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. every Tuesday from March 24 to May 19.
“You’ve got presenters from both agencies, we discuss crime-scene investigation, and they do a real good job showing some of their tools and give a little presentation on what they do,” Hoskins said.
He said there are some fun aspects of the academy, as well.
“We actually — every year, we get a couple of people foolish enough to volunteer to be tased, and you get to go out to the range and shoot one of our handguns, watch the SRT team do some breaching on windows and doors and watch our snipers do some shooting,” Hoskins said.
Along with all the fun, the academy allows citizens and officers to have serious conversations and understand each other better.
“So really what it is, it gives people an opportunity to see a little more about what we do, and it gives us, more importantly, an opportunity to meet people and learn some things about them and have just a friendly conversation back and forth. It’s very candid, it’s honest and we get to know each other quite well during that time,” Hoskins said.
Although the program was not created to recruit, Hoskins said people have applied and been hired after attending the citizen’s academy.
Applications can be picked up in the police department’s lobby at 501 Faraon St. and need to be turned in by Friday, March 13. The academy is for Buchanan County residents who are at least 18. Applicants must pass a basic criminal history check to be accepted.