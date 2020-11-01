In divisive times, churches in St. Joseph are coming together to show unity and improve peoples’ lives.
For a third year, the annual “Day of Hope” will bring denominations together to meet with people in need to give them necessities and resources to improve their lives.
“What we want to see is people drop their walls, drop their barriers and drop their burdens. At least for one day, they get to just be free of all that stuff,” Ryan Hildebrand, of the Mission House Covenant Community, said.
Organized by the the Mission House Covenant Community, the event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Green Valley Baptist Church, 3110 Cook Road.
The day-long event connects people who are struggling with churches and Christian organizations who will personally connect with them and help them get free essential needs like clothing, food, toiletries and a haircut.
“It’s stuff they’re going to use. We don’t have anything that they’re not going to use right now,” Hildebrand said.
The event won’t act solely as place to for people to receive donated goods and quickly leave. Hildebrand said it’s also a time of personal connection. When people walk through the doors, they’re given a “hope walker” who gets to know them, helps resolve the needs they have and offers to pray with them.
The key is to make them feel welcome, accepted and respected, Hildebrand said.
“They should expect to be treated better than they get treated anywhere else, no matter who they are, what they look like, what they say. They’re going to get treated well,” he said.
Whatever denomination a person has when they enter doesn’t matter. Hildebrand said he even played down Mission House’s role in the event in order to stay in the spirit of everyone gathering under an umbrella of unity.
“How many churches are involved is hard to tell ... because you don’t have pastors, you don’t have leaders, you just have people from churches,” he said.
The same goes for the people who enter. It doesn’t matter what they believe as long as they feel love and, hopefully, witness the love of God.
“We ask them what prayers they have that we can pray with them,” Pamela Penland, leader of the missions committee at Green Valley Baptist, said.
That kind of care goes a long way, Hildebrand said.
“One thing that we learned is people love to get prayed for and it is so meaningful to them,” he said. “You find out more about a person in 10 minutes (when they’re asked) ‘What do you want to be prayed for?’ People release things that they’ve never talked about.”
While previous “Day of Hope” events were held at venues like Copeland Baptist Church, Green Valley Baptist was proud to take it in this year.
“Any time the Christian community can come together and show the love of Jesus and do what he would want us to do, I think it’s important to be there,” Penland said.
On Nov. 6, the night before the “Day of Hope,” the church will host an “All City Worship and Prayer” service at 7 p.m. At the service, people from a variety of churches will come together to ask for positive things to come from their interactions with people in need.
Penland said the joy that comes from the event, as people from a variety of churches unite for a common good, is palpable.
“It’s pretty neat when we can all come together with one voice, one accord, giving God praise and just showing what the love of God can do when we’re all together,” she said.
Admission to the “Day of Hope” is $1 per person. Due to the pandemic, masks are required for all events and social distancing measures will be followed.