Free food is waiting for anyone 18 and under in St. Joseph thanks to a new program at Zion Church of Christ that began feeding local children breakfast and lunch.
Bill Luce works on the church's council and is hoping for community participation. He's helping to provide take-away breakfast and lunch. He said the more people using the free service, the better the food provided will be.
“We don’t want to make a bunch of hot food for breakfast and not have it taken,” Luce said. “We just need people to come by.”
Luce teamed up with Elliott Dixon, who started Us Helping Us Inc. and ran similar programs in other states. Once up and running, full meals consisted of home-cooked food from Dixon, including meats like chicken and beef, sides of mac and cheese and potatoes and vegetables.
“I've seen some of the food [Elliott] has prepared when he worked out east, really scrumptious meals. You can tell they were happy eating, that’s our goal,” Luce said.
Luce said he knows there's a need in the community especially now because of unemployment due to COVID-19. The men stocked up on eggs, meat, milk and some take-away options. They just want the community to participate.
“We’re still trying to get the word out so they know we’re here. We think the need it there, we just want to match up the need,” he said.
The men are working out the possibility of a delivery option, but that would require a centralized drop off destination, more manpower and organized numbers of how many meals are needed.
“It would be easier if they come to us, but people are in need and we’ll do what we have to to get the food to them,” Luce said.
The free meals are available Monday through Friday at the church for anyone 18 and under. Breakfast can be picked up from 9 to 10:30 a.m., and lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m. Parents also can go pick up meals for their children. The Zion United Church of Christ is located at 816 Faraon St.