Preparations began Friday for a new summer food program at Zion United Church of Christ.

The church will be providing free breakfast and lunch for any children ages 18 and under. Free breakfast and lunch will be provided Monday through Friday starting Monday, June 8.

Bill Luce, who is on the Church Council, is excited about the program and has one goal in mind.

"There is no reason a child needs to go hungry this summer," he said. "When COVID hit and we saw a rise in unemployment we thought this would be the perfect time to do it."

Any child 18 and under can go receive the free meals at the church, 816 Faraon St. Parents also can pick up the free meals for their children.

The program is sponsored by Us Helping Us. Elliott Dixon started the program six years ago and has headed similar food programs in Pittsburgh and Texas. He says he won't serve food he wouldn't eat and hopes to spread his message.

"Us helping us, one community at a time," Dixon said.

Usually, the program would encourage participants to stay and eat, but due to concerns with COVID-19, all meals will be to-go. Luce and Dixon expect a few cold meals but hope they can provide food that can be warmed up also.

Luce is excited for people to show up and hopes this could continue beyond the summer program.

'We are focusing on the summer but before you know it, it'll be time for school and after-school programs kicking in so we want to make this a long-term thing," Luce said.

Us Helping Us has a two-tiered program. First, two meals for children during the summer. Second, is a snack and dinner as an after-school program.

Breakfast will be available for pickup from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and lunch between noon and 1:30 p.m..

Luce said they have had a few volunteers but are continuing to look for more.

"Contact me at (816) 232- 5162, I would love to put people to work," Luce said. "We could definitely use volunteers."

This is the first time Zion United Church of Christ is doing the program and it is working to get the word out for the program to start Monday.