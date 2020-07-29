Area churches have gathered almost 1,000 pounds of donations for victims of recent flooding in the city's South Side.
Leanna Vanzandtnuman, pastor at Evolution United Methodist Church, which organized the donation drive, said she saw the need in the community when she went to help people clean up.
"A couple of our church families were affected by the floods and we went down and helped them clean out their house, throwing away family heirlooms and their collection over the years and we were like what can we do to help," Vanzandtnuman said.
Evolution isn't the only church involved. Other churches in the community gathered donations and brought them to her to set up for victims.
"We've got this big parking lot and we already have a clothes closet, so we said 'Hey let's ask the community to donate some things for our neighbors, our community.' There has been just an overwhelming response from churches, long time south-enders who want to help. So donations have been coming in today constantly," Vanzandtnuman said.
The front entrance of the church and basement were filled with donations within a few hours of opening on Wednesday. Vanzandtnuman now is asking for smaller items and cleaning supplies. Any furniture donations can be coordinated by contacting the church.
"We are hoping for bed sheets, towels, comforters, bedspreads, clothes, cleaning supplies, knick-knacks people have lost all their knick-knacks, bed pillows. Furniture, but don't bring it down, we could coordinate something to get it to someone in need."
Vanzandtnuman said she was heartbroken when she saw damage to people's personal collections in their homes and hopes this can help them some way.
"I know it doesn't replace everything and it doesn't replace family heirlooms but we're doing the best we can," Vanzandtnuman said.
Vanzandtnuman will be collecting donations again on Thursday evening, from 5 until around 7 p.m.
Flood victims can come pick up items at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1.