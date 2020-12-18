Second Harvest set up shop Friday morning to hand out 750 holiday meals to people in the community as part of its Christmas "Wing-Ding" box program.
Volunteers formed an assembly line within Second Harvest's parking lot allowing a steady line of cars to drive through and have their vehicles loaded up with items.
This second annual program helps to decrease the food insecurity many families face in the area, especially around the holidays.
Providing the "Wing-Ding" boxes also meets the increased demand the food bank has experienced due to the pandemic.
“A lot of people don’t think about it, but bills rise this time of year, heat bills, utilities bills ... along with rolling that all in the pandemic that we are still dealing with,” said Blake Haynes, communication coordinator at Second Harvest. “People are still out there trying to put food on the table for their families.”
People picking up boxes Friday received a turkey, canned vegetables, potatoes and toiletries among many more items that go a long way and can get them through the holidays. The boxes have everything families may need to prepare a traditional Christmas dinner.
Haynes said they want families to enjoy their holidays and prepare a nice meal for their families. The boxes mean more than just the food for many who receive them, as it’s also about the stress relief they receive.
“One of the quotes I got from a family today is ... it means everything, so just to be able to provide a holiday meal for those in need,” Haynes said.
Second Harvest officials encourage those who are struggling with food insecurity who need help to reach out at any time to have their needs met. People can visit the website www.shcfb.org or call 816-364-3663.