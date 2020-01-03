With a little extra time thanks to a bye week, Chiefs’ defensive tackle Chris Jones was able to make an appearance in St. Joseph to debut his new line of alkaline water.
Jones stopped at Mosaic Life Care, where he met with caregivers, signed autographs and talked about Stone Cold water.
“I’m a more healthy guy myself, and I wanted to come up with something more healthy, not only that kids can drink, but senior citizens and veterans; I’m not calling anyone old,” Jones joked. “I wanted to come up with something more healthy and that’s when I, in my partnership with this New Jersey company that bottles my sodas, came up with the idea of alkaline water.”
Those who attended the event were able to try the new water, which will be sold in the cafeteria at Mosaic Life Care.
“According to the distributorship, alkaline water has many health benefits,” said Joey Austin with Mosaic Life Care. “It can restore pH balance, reduce acidity levels and acts as an antioxidant. For athletes, it hydrates quickly and is rich in minerals and oxygen.”
Jones said he wanted to debut his new drink at the hospital since the organization had helped him early in his career.
“I was fortunate enough to have partnership with Mosaic three years ago, coming up to St. Joe during my second year in the league,” Jones said. “I didn’t know what to expect, and they kind of took me under their wing. And with that partnership, we where able to grow and manifest.”