Chiropractors are having to adjust to new regulations and take extra steps while treating patients as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
“I called our district representative at the beginning of this and said we need to have a talk with the doctors so we’re all on the same page,” said Dr. Chuck Hughes, owner of Hughes Family Chiropractic.
Hughes originally sent his employees home and continued treating patients with severe cases for a few weeks before having to temporarily shut down.
“I went through and cleaned, took equipment apart and reupholstered furniture,” Hughes said. “When we reopened, there was a whole new system in place.
Now the open therapy room is not being used at this time and patients are closed off in individual rooms.
“I look at it and say this is one of the professions that is licensed to touch, meaning we are going to be hands on with our patients and so there is a higher risk,” Hughes said. “A higher level of care needs to be taken.”
There are issues with sitting at home while quarantining or self-isolating. One of the worst things you can do for your back is sit and watch television for hours or remain on your couch, Hughes said.
“It tightens your hip flexors,” he said. “So I’ve been giving patients lots of stretching exercises and treating lower back cases.”
Another common strain comes from sitting at a desk all day when working from home on computers.
“This is causing people to turn their head ... or their head is tipped down too much looking at a screen,” Hughes said. “We are addressing all of those ergonomics issues, so we are treating patients for neck and back pain.”
Maintaining good posture and forcing yourself to move around and stretch can help prevent and relieve problems.
“Right now I would like to see people stay vigilant, and now is the time to pay attention,” Hughes said.