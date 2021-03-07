Homes can easily become overwhelmed with old clothes and toys, making spring a great time to declutter and bring in fresh things.
Rhea Lena, a nationwide consignment program, is having a week-long event at East Hills Shopping Center to take in unwanted items and offer them for sale to those who can use them now.
“We can help the community trade in last season’s clothes they’ve outgrown and get them ready for the weather warmer,” said owner Julie Woods. “We had our fall event in October and it was pretty successful.”
Volunteers work to make sure each item for sale is cleaned in full.
“We inspect everything that comes in,” Woods said. “If there is any type of odor or it looks dirty, we reject it.”
A large portion of items for sale include summer clothing, new mom accessories, various toys, board games and nursery furniture.
“We recommend people price at 30% of regular retail,” Woods said. “So overall a lot of people feel like they haven’t spent any money.”
Sellers receive 65% percent of the earnings and have the option to pick up items that are not sold or have them donated.
“Community Action Partnership gets donations and Grace House,” Woods said. “So we feel like we’re a true community.”
Hours for the sale vary each day and can be found by searching Rhea Lana on Eventbrite.com. Shopping days will continue through March 13, with the last days including all items half off.