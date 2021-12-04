Saturday afternoon was full of Christmas hope, as children made the trip to tell Santa their wish lists at Coleman-Hawkins Park.
Cassie Guthrie and her 6-year-old son, Abner, were among the several people to visit Santa.
The event was a good way to get in the holiday spirit, Cassie said.
"It's just a fun tradition and it kind of gets us in the spirit," she said. "We're going to decorate our tree tonight, probably ... Getting to see some of the shops down here and spending our money locally and doing lots of fun stuff, so (that's) just part of the fun of Christmas."
Abner said his favorite part of visiting was sitting on Santa's lap but he had to skip that portion this year since Santa was behind a partition.
Abner added he asked for Nerf guns and action figures.
