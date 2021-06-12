Child identification program holds event

Missouri Child Identification Program held an event on Saturday to sign up children in the area. During these events, a kit of information on the child is collected.

The kit includes IDs with information, photos, DNA and more to aid law enforcement if a child goes missing. Since MO CHIP started, they know of a dozen children that have been safely recovered using these kits.

The event was held from 10 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at East Hills Mall. This was one of the first events back since COVID-19 caused cancellations.

Jim Adams, the Regional Coordinator for MO CHIP said this kit is very important for parents and for law enforcement to get started.

"When a child is abducted, parents are naturally emotional and the thing about it is, the quicker we can get this information into the hands of law enforcement the better chance they have to recover a child safely," he said.

At the end of each event, all child data is wiped from computers and all information taken is in the hands of parents to give law enforcement in case of emergency. Visit MOCHIP.org for a calendar of events.