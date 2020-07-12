The month of July usually has the highest number of pediatric hot car deaths but this year numbers are the lowest in nearly three decades.
COVID-19 is thought to be the primary reason behind the decrease in fatalities with more people staying home, working remotely, and driving around less.
“Fortunately we've not seen a death that way,” St. Joseph Police Department Sgt. Roy Hoskins said. “We do get calls occasionally, have children and pets left in cars and we will send an officer out.
The temperature inside a car can reach 100 degrees, even when the outside temperature is as low as 57.
“Double-check your car, when you get out just make a habit of looking in the backseat and making sure that you've taken your child and your pet with you,” Hoskins said.
Most incidents occur at the end of the workweek and during schedule changes. Placing everything in the backseat floorboard or putting a teddy bear in the seat next to you can be helpful reminders.
It is still important to stay vigilant while the car is turned off. Nearly 25 percent of car-related deaths happen when the vehicle is left unattended. Make sure cars remain locked and keys are kept out of reach.
“We may be forced to go ahead and break the window on the car to get that child out to save a life,” Hoskins said. ”Don’t underestimate the temperature inside that car.”