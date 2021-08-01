A 14-year-old Savannah male was pronounced dead from a crash while riding a motorcycle on the North Belt Highway Saturday night.
The crash occurred as a Toyota Camry was turning east onto Northridge Drive when the motorcycle approached the intersection and struck the Camry. The teen was ejected from the motorcycle and came to rest north of the intersection according to Highway Patrol crash reports.
The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at 12:09 a.m. early Saturday morning at Mosaic Life Care. He has not been identified by the Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
