After stimulus checks raised tax questions in 2020, new changes made by the IRS for 2021-22 are keeping local financial experts on their toes.
One of the most impactful changes that taxpayers will have to account for this year is the Advanced Child Tax Credit payments, which were sent to millions of Americans from June to December. Taxpayers can claim the other half of those payments on their 2021 tax return, but they will need to review Letter 6419, which the IRS is sending out this month, to reconcile last year’s advanced payments with what can be claimed on this year’s tax returns.
Failure to do so could cause a delay in refunds.
Income tax brackets for 2021 were adjusted for inflation and will again be reconfigured for tax year 2022. Tax rates remain the same, but the income of the marginal tax rates steadily climbed to higher thresholds. For example, a person earning $40,125 in 2020 was in the 22% tax bracket. However, in the 2021 tax year, the income threshold was raised to $40,525. The rise of the threshold is one that taxpayers are made aware of months prior, and Jackie Watts EA Tax & Accounting, said she deals with individuals who have control over how much they can flirt with certain tax brackets. She especially sees it with individuals who own businesses and who buy equipment or other necessities that they can use as deductions.
“A lot of people try to stay within the 12% bracket,” Watts said. “The next step up is 22%. That’s a 10% change.”
Watts said another thing people do to lower their adjusted gross income is if someone owns a business, they can put some money into a retirement plan. If a filer doesn’t have a business, but has an individual retirement account, they can account for the money put into the IRA to deduct from their income.
Doug Moore of Moore Tax Advantage in St. Joseph also weighed in on the new tax adjustments and said at this point, there are no other real significant changes that can blindside taxpayers. Income provisions for inflation adjustment have been a trend for some time.
“If you look at history over the last 10 years, almost every year there’s an increase anyway,” Moore said.
Taxpayers at least 19 years and older filing this year who don’t have children and earn less than $21,430 can count on an increased Earned Income Credit of $1,502, which is a significant jump from the $543 in EIC. One thing those same taxpayers should keep in mind filing this year and looking ahead to next year is that the EIC will revert to just over $500 for filers without children, and the qualifying minimum will revert to 25 years and older. The qualifying income threshold will also take a dip back down to $16,480.
The IRS inflation-adjusted tax provisions for the filing year 2021 and filing year 2022 affect more than 60 provisions and can be viewed on the IRS website in greater detail.
