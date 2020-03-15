Child abuse cases can be difficult to talk about, that’s why child advocacy centers like Voices of Courage are there to help children and their families when they need to make a report.
“We’re sort of the first step in that process. Once the child has made the disclosure, we try to encourage getting them in here within 72 hours of disclosure so that we can talk to the child at the point closest to when they’re ready to talk,” Melissa Birdsell, director of Voices of Courage, said.
According to a detective with the family crimes unit with the St. Joseph Police Department, there are multiple types of child abuse cases, ranging from sex abuse, child neglect and child endangerment.
“There is a large amount of work that goes into a child abuse investigation, and especially with a sex abuse investigation. We take into consideration prior counseling records, school records, medical records, other individuals that the child might have disclosed to. So, at the end of the day, we have a lengthy checklist to get a case to prosecution,” Detective Jason Strong with the St. Joseph Family Crimes Unit, said.
In 2017 and 2018, Voices of Courage reported interviewing and counseling close to 900 children. The number of sexual abuse cases ranged from 45% to 48%.
“So, sexual abuse is the No. 1 topic, as far as the conversation goes with kids when we’re doing our forensic interviews,” Birdsell said.
Child abuse can also cause major discussions on social media, including one this January accusing a school bus employee of inappropriate interactions with students.
A statement from Apple Bus, saying they worked with the Police Department and the school to address the matter, is available for viewing at newspressnow.com.
The St. Joseph Police Department reported there were 170 child abuse cases in 2017, 149 in 2018 and 144 in 2019.
The Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney shared in an email that 24 cases were submitted to them in 2019. Of those 24 cases, 63% were filed. The cases include sexual and physical abuse.
“A lot of roads in a child abuse investigation might not necessarily lead to prosecution and that’s for several factors. One, it might just be the lack of fear, physical evidence, lack of consistent statements,” Strong said. “To be quite frank with you, we investigate thousands of cases and we will, this year, that don’t wind up at the prosecutor’s office.”
Strong encourages anyone to report any type of child abuse or have any questions. He can be reached at his office number, 816-271-4747.