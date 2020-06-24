The Kansas City Chiefs will not hold training camp in St. Joseph this summer, officials confirmed Wednesday.
"After much discussion over the past several months, the Kansas City Chiefs officially notified us this week that they will be unable to hold their 2020 Training Camp at Missouri Western due to the NFL’s evolving policies in response to the COVID-19 outbreak," said Josh Looney, vice president of intercollegiate athletics at Missouri Western State University. "Both MWSU and the Chiefs were very excited about the potential of our 11th training camp in St. Joseph this summer, but with health and safety a top priority surrounding the many facets of hosting an NFL Training Camp we understand and appreciate the need for caution.
"We look forward to rooting on our defending Super Bowl champs throughout this coming season and welcoming them back to our campus in July 2021 and beyond," he said.